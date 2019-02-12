(WHDH) — Half of all American children with a mental health condition are not getting the necessary treatment, according to a new study released on Monday.

Researchers looking at data from a survey of nearly 50 million kids, ages six through 18, filled out by their parents, found that 7.7 million children had at least one mental health condition.

The conditions included depression, anxiety, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Researchers found only half of the children with a condition got treatment or counseling from a mental health provider in the last 12 months.

The study, published in the JAMA Pediatrics, showed that families are concerned about the stigma of a mental health condition and being able to afford treatment.

