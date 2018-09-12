(WHDH) — If you’re the parent of a toddler, it might be time to start engaging them in conversation.

According to a new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, talking with toddlers will help their language skills and boost their IQ.

Researchers tested two groups of kids aged 18 months to two years old.

One group heard words from adults, while the other group actually had conversations.

Those same children were brought back for testing when they were nine to 14 years old.

Scientists found the toddlers who engaged in back and forth conversation had a higher IQ and vocabulary scores.

