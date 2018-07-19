(WHDH) — A new study may give parents another reason to limit teenagers’ digital media use or at least try.

Researchers at the University of Southern California found a link between heavy use of digital media and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The study shows that teens who used the most digital technology were twice as likely to develop new symptoms of ADHD than those who used it least.

ADHD is a condition that makes it difficult to pay attention for a sustained period of time. It also involves trouble with hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

The CDC says that nearly one in 10 children in the United States – over six million kids – have a form of the disorder.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

