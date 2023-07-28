A new study from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has identified Cape Cod as a new hot spot for great white sharks.

The study was published on Thursday and estimated about 800 sharks swam through waters off Cape Cod between 2015 and 2018.

Researchers, in the study, said estimates of shark abundance “are needed to evaluate the performance of existing conservation measures for white shark populations worldwide but have historically been infeasible to obtain in the region.”

Wildlife experts said sharks typically stay in the area off the Cape for anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Facebook said the study presents the first population estimate for white sharks off Cape Cod and measures the new white shark hot spot off Cape Cod as one of the largest in the world.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)