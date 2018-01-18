(WHDH) — A new study suggests that fasting for weight loss can be effective for some people.

The study from the University of Illinois says fasting every other day may work just as well for losing weight as traditional calorie cutting.

Experts added that intermittent fasting may preserve learning and memory-functioning in animals.

However, fasting is not for everyone. Nutritionists say some people can feel light-headed, tired or nauseous.

