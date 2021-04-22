(CNN) — An independent study is backing Johnson & Johnson on the efficacy of its COVID vaccine.

The New England Journal of Medicine looked into data from the company’s late-stage trials last year.

The journal concluded the vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe disease.

That’s the same number that J&J released in January.

The vaccine’s rollout is now on hold in the United States because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clotting.

According to the medical journal, there were 11 clotting cases during the trials.

But the journal says most of those patients had underlying conditions, so it’s not clear whether the vaccine caused the clotting.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)