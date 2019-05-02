A new study suggests that children can be reliably diagnosed with autism earlier than what is recommended.

Current guidelines state that children can start being screened during regular doctor visits between 18 and 24 months old.

However, a study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics found that autism detection and diagnosis can start with high accuracy at just 14 months old.

Researchers say that could lead to children with autism having the opportunity to start therapies early.

They add earlier intervention may increase their skills by school age.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)