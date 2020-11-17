Study: Lab testing finds mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds

Listerine mouthwash, from Johnson & Johnson, is displayed in a pharmacy, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in New York. Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street's second-quarter expectations and bumped up its 2020 forecast even though COVID-19 chopped medical device revenue nearly 40 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WHDH) — Lab testing has shown that mouthwash can kill coronavirus in saliva within 30 seconds, according to a new study.

Scientists at Cardiff University in Wales found that over-the-counter mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride, including Listerine, have shown “promising signs” of being able to eradicate the coronavirus when exposed to it in a lab setting, preliminary findings show.

During the course of their research, scientists mimicked the conditions of the oral and nasal cavities in a test tube under laboratory conditions and learned that mouthwash can be effective in reducing viral load and destroying the virus in saliva.

There is not yet any evidence that indicates mouthwash can be used as treatment for coronavirus because the liquid does not reach the respiratory tract or the lungs, the BBC reported.

An upcoming clinical trial will look to determine whether mouthwash can help reduce levels of the virus in saliva of COVID patients at a hospital in Cardiff, according to the news outlet.

Dr. Richard Stanton, lead author of the study, urged the public to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

Dr. Nick Claydon told the BBC that he is optimistic that CPC-based mouthwashes “could become an important addition” to existing measures that are already used to guard against the virus.

