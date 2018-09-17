(WHDH) — Three studies published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed an aspirin a day doesn’t necessarily keep the doctor away.

Researchers in Australia based their findings on nearly 20,000 people, with a median age of 74, for five years.

According to the findings, the people who took low doses of aspirin daily didn’t necessarily benefit over those who took a placebo.

The people who took the aspirin appeared to bleed more than the others, research showed.

According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.

Researchers added that people should consult with a doctor on issues like this.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)