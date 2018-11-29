(WHDH) — Men have a harder time putting down the video game controller compared to women, a new study suggests.

A small study presented Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America compared the brain scans of 32 addicted men and 23 addicted women to that of 30 male and 22 female healthy volunteers.

The scans of addicted men showed changes in regions associated with impulsiveness, while no alterations were seen in addicted women.

Researchers say that the test results are tentative and more research needs to be done.

