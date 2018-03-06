Study: Many protein powders contain toxins linked to cancer

(WHDH) — Many protein powders are harmful to your health, according to a new study by the Clean Label Project.

The study found that some protein powders contain alarming levels of BPA, which is an industrial chemical that has been used to make certain plastics, heavy metals and resins.

Research has found that BPA is linked to cancer, in addition to brain and reproductive defects.

The Clean Label Project says it tested 134 protein powders from 52 brands and screened them for over 130 toxins, including heavy metals, BPA, pesticides, and other contaminants with links to cancer and other health conditions.

The study tested animal-based, plant-based and whey protein powders.

Organic powders have on average over twice the heavy metals compared to non-organic powders that were tested, according to the study. It found that 75 percent of plant-based powders tested positive for lead.

The study said these 5 proteins earned the lowest overall scores:

• Garden of Life

• Six Star

• Quest

• Sun Warrior

• Vega One

The study said these 5 proteins earned the best overall scores:

• Ancient Nutrition

• Animal Muscle Food

• Biochem

• Body Fortess

• BodyLogix

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)