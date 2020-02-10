Study: Mass. residents spend more on lottery tickets than any other state

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents love to play the lottery more than any other state, according to a new study.

GOBankingRates found that Bay Staters spend an average of $933.33 on the lottery each year — the highest amount in the United States. They take home an average of $673.29 in winnings.

Bay Staters spend over $300 more on lottery tickets per person than Rhode Island, with five percent of citizens saying they play the lottery every day.

Rhode Island has the second-highest annual amount spent on lottery tickets per person, with residents forking over an average of $626.11 each year.

New Hampshire and Connecticut also ranked inside the top 22 states that love playing the lottery the most.

Lottery ticket sales in Massachusetts reached $5.09 billion in 2017 alone.

