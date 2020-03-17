Study: Massachusetts among ‘most aggressive’ states in fight against coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five New England states, including Massachusetts, rank among the “most aggressive” in the fight against stopping the spread of the coronavirus in America, according to a new WalletHub study.

The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 key metrics and determined that Massachusetts was the sixth most aggressive state in regards to the actions that officials are taking to combat the pandemic.

The Bay State earned a ninth-place ranking for “prevention and containment,” a 22nd-place ranking for “risk factors and infrastructure,” and a third-place ranking for “economic impact,” the study found.

Rhode Island is the most aggressive state in the battle against the virus.

New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut also ranked among the top 12 most aggressive states.

There are 197 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to health officials.

