Study: Massachusetts among top 5 safest states in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts ranks among the top five safest states in America, a new study found.

SafeHome.org released a study Tuesday on the most dangerous states in America using the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The Bay State was found to be the fourth most safe state.

The study analyzed six categories to determine the rankings, including population, violent crime trend, violent crimes, property crime trends, property crime, and citizen-to-officer-ratio.

Massachusetts consistently ranked near the bottom for the following specific crimes:

Property Crime: Ranks third lowest with 1,437 cases per 100,000 people

Burglary: Ranks fifth lowest with 249.1 cases per 100,000 people

Larceny: Ranks lowest with 1,078 cases per 100,000 people

New Hampshire was ranked as the safest state. Vermont and Rhode Island ranked among the top 10 safest states.

