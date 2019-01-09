Study: Massachusetts boasts 19 of nation’s safest cities

(WHDH) — There’s plenty of reasons to love living in Massachusetts, but one of the biggest reasons is clear — many communities are among the nation’s safest.

According to one website, 19 Massachusetts cities are ranked among the top 100 safest in the country.

The website Neighborhood Scout put together the list based on the number of crimes per 1,000 residents — crimes that include burglary, theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, and assault.

Among Massachusetts communities, Franklin scored highest, coming in as the No. 2 safest city in America. Franklin was followed closely by Shrewsbury at No. 3 and Marshfield at No. 6.

The nation’s safest community was Lake in the Hills, Illinois.

New Hampshire was also represented on the list, with Merrimack coming in 34th and Londonderry finishing 62nd.

The rest of the Massachusetts cities on the list can be found below.

2. Franklin

3. Shrewsbury

6. Marshfield

19. Reading

22. Needham

23. Billerica

24. Arlington

28. Milton

32. Beverly

33. Wellesley

39. North Andover

47. Milton

50. Belmont

52. Melrose

59. Wakefield

68. Gloucester

76. Andover

87. Bridgewater

91. Watertown

