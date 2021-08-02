BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the best state for health care in America, according to a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome to determine which parts of the country offer good health care at the right price point.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best health care at the most reasonable cost, according to WalletHub, and researchers then determined weighted averages across all metrics to calculate overall scores.

The Bay State ranked 1st on WalletHub’s list of states with the best health care systems, earning a total score of 67.73. Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut also ranked inside the top 10 in the country. New Hampshire checked in at 11th on the list, while Maine was ranked 15th.

Alabama was ranked as the worst state for health care.

