Study: Massachusetts is most educated state in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the most educated state in America, according to a new WalletHub study.

The financial advisory website analyzed several key factors in compiling its rankings, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

“We compared all 50 states across 20 total metrics grouped into two categories. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment,” researchers said.

The Bay State received an overall score of 80.06, checking in first in “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education.” Maryland finished in second place.

Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire also finished inside the top 10.

Mississippi was deemed the least educated state.

