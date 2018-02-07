BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re looking for love in Massachusetts, then you’re in luck.

A new study from WalletHub identified the best states for singles by comparing dating opportunities, cost of living and opportunities for romance and fun.

They found that California is the best place for singles, followed by Florida and New York.

The Bay State came in at lucky number seven.

