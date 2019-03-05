(WHDH) — A new study found the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine does not raise the risk of autism.

The lead researcher of the study published in the journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” on Monday said the idea that vaccines cause autism is still around and is getting a lot of attention on social media.

He added that they wanted to provide solid scientific answers on the issue through their study of more than 650,000 children in Denmark.

The World Health Organization has ranked the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite vaccine availability as a “top 10” threat to global health this year.

