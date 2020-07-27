BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ school system appears to be outperforming the rest of the nation.

A recent study conducted by WalletHub declared the Bay State as having the best school system after comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key measures of quality and safety.

Massachusetts had the highest math and reading test scores in the country and the second-highest median ACT scores, the study found.

The Bay State also ranked as having the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students, the fifth-lowest bullying incidence rate, the 10th lowest pupil-to-teacher ratio, and the 16th lowest dropout rate.

Connecticut came in second overall, followed by New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont and New Hampshire.

