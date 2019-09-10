Study: Napping each week can lower risk for heart disease, stroke

(WHDH) — Next time you’re feeling a bit sluggish, go ahead and hit the sheets for a power nap. Napping in moderation could do wonders for your heart health, a new study found.

Adults who took one or two naps during the week had a “significantly” lower risk for heart disease and strokes in comparison to those who did not opt for some extra rest, according to research published in the journal, Heart.

More than 3,000 Swiss adults, all of whom had no history of cardiovascular disease, took part in the study. Researchers say they set out to assess the “relationship of napping frequency and average nap duration with fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events.”

No association was found between nap duration and cardiovascular disease, according to the study. Subjects napping as many as seven times a week disappeared in the model used by researchers.

In subjects over the age of 65, researchers say they did not see benefits associated with the occasional nap.

Researchers concluded that squeezing in a snooze every now and again can compensate for inadequate sleep at night and also relieve stress.

The ideal nap should be no longer than 20 minutes, according to Sleep.org.

