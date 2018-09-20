If you are sick of your phone ringing off the hook with scam calls, brace yourself because one company says nearly 50 percent of all mobile traffic will be fraudulent in 2019.

First Orion, an Arkansas-based phone call and data transparency solutions provider, analyzed over 50 billion calls made to customers over the past 18 months to come up with their 2019 prediction.

The company found a drastic increase in scam calls over the past year with 3.7 percent of calls being fraudulent in 2017 and 29.2 percent in 2018.

They believe 44.6 percent of calls will be scams in 2019.

There is many techniques scammers use to get people to pick up their phones but First Orion says the most common is “neighborhood spoofing.” This is when scammers disguise their phone number and display it as a local number on a user’s caller ID.

CEO and Head Data Scientist of First Orion Charles D. Morgan says companies are working to fight back against the fraudulent call epidemic.

“Recently, the FCC joined forces with several technology companies, including First Orion, to find a way to combat these calls, but we still see rampant increases,” he said. “After working closely with several carriers, we’ve found that in-network solutions that leverage sophisticated data analysis and machine learning are by far the most accurate way to pinpoint the origin of a call and identify it before it reaches your phone.”

