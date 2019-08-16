Study: Nearly half of Americans wear same underwear for at least 2 days, others for a week

(WHDH) — It may be shockingly for some to believe, but a new study found nearly half of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for at least two days, while others don’t change into a fresh pair until a week has passed.

Tommy John recently surveyed 1,000 men and women in an effort to uncover the truth when it comes to underwear hygiene habits.

The survey returned some cringeworthy and downright dirty results, concluding many Americans are in serious need of an underwear overhaul.

Forty-five percent of men and women claim they have worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer, while thirteen percent claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more.

The underwear company also found that 38 percent of Americans have no idea how long they’ve had their oldest pair of underwear and 46 percent of people have had the same pair for one year or more.

When it comes to repeat offenders, men are two-and-a-half times more likely to skimp out on changing their skivvies.

Just like brushing your teeth or taking a bath, changing your underwear on a daily basis is a must, according to the underwear company.

“Underwear accumulates various types of problematic microorganisms and fungal germs that can increase your susceptibility to certain illnesses, like yeast infections and urinary tract infections,” Tommy John warned.

Tommy John offered the following tips for washing underwear to ensure cleanliness:

Tumble dry your underwear on low heat for 30 minutes after washing . This will minimize the amount of bacteria your underwear gathers after a wash. You can also iron if that’s more your speed!

. This will minimize the amount of bacteria your underwear gathers after a wash. You can also iron if that’s more your speed! Don’t mix your underwear in the same load with your significant other or children if they’re sick. Doing so only increases the amount of bacteria hanging out in your washing machine.

Doing so only increases the amount of bacteria hanging out in your washing machine. Avoid washing contaminated underwear with other pairs and clothing . This is especially important for those who have bacterial infections.

. This is especially important for those who have bacterial infections. Wash your underwear separately from clothing containing other bodily fluids. If any article of clothing is stained, it’s better to wash it separately from your underwear.

