Study on fighting peanut allergies could provide lifesaving protection

A new experimental drug could provide lifesaving protection for children with severe peanut allergies.

Researchers exposed people with peanut allergies to small doses of peanut powder in a drug called AR101 over a period of months, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More than 500 people — most of whom were kids age 17 or younger — took part in the study.

In the end, two-thirds of the kids were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts without any symptoms.

The results prove the treatment can protect some children against accidental exposure to, or ingestion of, a very small amount of peanuts.

The lead author of the research stresses this is not a cure but says it does seem to be a step in the right direction.

