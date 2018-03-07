(WHDH) — A new study is suggesting that over-the-counter drugs are just as effective at treating pain as prescription opioids.

In the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the opioids did not work any better at reducing problems with walking or sleeping.

The opioids tested included generic Vicodin, oxycodone and fentanyl patches.

The non-opioids tested were Tylenol, ibuprofen and prescription pills for nerve or muscle pain.

