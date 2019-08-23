Study: Owning a dog can help keep your heart healthy

(WHDH) — Dog walks aren’t just good for your pet, they could help keep your heart healthy, according to a new study.

A study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings says owning a dog is a great way to increase exercise, contributing to better cardiovascular health.

Dogs can also reduce stress, increase socialization, and boost self-esteem.

Five years ago, researchers began following 2,000 people in the Czech Republic with no history of heart problems.

They looked at several lifestyle factors and found dogs benefitted patients’ hearts more than anything else.

Researchers found that dog owners were more likely to exercise, have an ideal diet, and have a healthy blood glucose level than those who didn’t.

