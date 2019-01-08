(WHDH) — Most people experience a sense of loneliness at some points in their lives, but one study has narrowed down when you are most likely to get this feeling.

Research published in the journal “International Psychogeriatrics” found that 76 percent of those studied reported feeling moderate to severe loneliness.

Results showed that these lonely incidences peaked among those in their late 20s, mid 50s and late 80s, which are ages that are typically marked with big decisions, midlife crisis and declining health, respectively.

Loneliness doesn’t necessarily mean being all alone. The study’s author says lots of times the feeling comes from a longing for social relationships that are different than the ones we actually have.

Those who reported stronger characteristics of wisdom, such as decisiveness, the ability to regulate emotions and compassion, didn’t feel as lonely.

