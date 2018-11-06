Study: People who decorate for Christmas early tend to be happier, friendlier

(WHDH) — The earlier you put up your Christmas decorations, the happier you’ll be, according to researchers.

The study published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology says putting up decorations early sends a signal to neighbors that the homeowners are open to socializing and making new friends.

“The results support the idea that residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment and possibly to integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities,” researchers wrote.

The study also found that those who get into the holiday spirit early tend to live more joyous and healthier lives.

