Study: People who have visible tattoos more likely to act ‘impulsive and reckless’

(WHDH) — People who have visible tattoos are more likely to behave in an “impulsive and reckless” manner as opposed to those who do not have ink showing on their body, according to a new study.

Multiple economists surveyed 1,000 people in Canada and conducted a monetary test that would pay more money to contestants who waited longer to cash out, according to the New York Post.

The survey involved 781 people without tattoos, 255 with tattoos, and 68 people who have visible tattoos while fully clothed.

The Times of London reported that the study, which was published by the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, found the people without tattoos identified a way to earn the most money earlier in the game.

Those with tattoos reportedly acted impulsively and failed to think through the consequences of their actions.

