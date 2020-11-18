Study: People who walk their dogs, report to workplace at greater risk of contracting coronavirus

(WHDH) — People who walk their dogs regularly and work on-site at a workplace are at a significantly greater risk of contracting coronavirus, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Granada recently asked more than 2,000 people about their daily habits to assess risk during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and found that walking the dog increases the risk of contagion by 78 percent and that going into work increases the risk of contagion by 76 percent, according to an analysis published in the Environmental Research journal.

“These results point to living with dogs as a strong risk factor for COVID-19 infection,” a researcher wrote.

While the results of the survey point to “higher contagion among dog owners,” additional research is needed to determine whether dogs actually play a role in the transmission of the virus, officials said.

Many people who have been traveling to the workplace during the pandemic reported being in enclosed areas in 92 percent of the cases, resulting in an increased risk, researchers noted.

The survey also found that living with a COVID-19 patient increased the risk of contagion by 60 times. Obtaining basic products using home delivery service reportedly raised the risk as well.

Disinfecting products in all cases proved to be the most effective hygiene measure in guarding against the virus.

