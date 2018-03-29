BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — According to a study by University of Vermont researchers, black and Hispanic drivers in Vermont are more likely than white motorists to be searched by police during traffic stops.

Vermont Public Radio reports the study released Wednesday found that black and Hispanic drivers in the state are as much as four times more likely to be searched but less likely to be found with contraband. The report is based on data from 29 police agencies from 2015.

The study follows a 2017 report about traffic stops that was scrutinized by some law enforcement officials. Professor Stephanie Seguino says both studies show there’s racial bias in Vermont police departments.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison acknowledged implicit bias factors into policing but says departments are addressing the issue with training.

