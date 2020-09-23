Study ranks Boston among best coffee cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston ranks among the best coffee cities in America, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub on Wednesday released its report on “2020’s Best Coffee Cities in America,” ranking Boston 15th out of country’s 100 largest communities.
To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, WalletHub says it compared the cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture, including coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.
Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Miami, and Tampa rounded out the top five coffee cities.
Here’s how Boston’s coffee scene rated out (1=best, 50=avg):
- 54th – Avg. Price of a Cappuccino
- 42nd – Avg. Price per Pack of Coffee
- 13th – Avg. Spending on Coffee per Household
- 20th – % of Adults Who Reported Drinking “Ready-to-Drink” Coffee in the Past Six Months
- 23rd – Coffee Shops, Coffee Houses & Cafés Per Capita
- 40th – Coffee & Tea Manufacturers per Capita
In honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, WalletHub also compiled a list of special deals.
