BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween is just over a week away and trick-or-treaters are scoping out the best spots to score candy.

A recent study conducted by WalletHub found that Boston is the third best place to spend the spooky holiday.

The city boasts a high Halloween weather ranking, coming in fourth overall, with an above average trick-or-treater friendliness ranking, placing in 12th for that category.

Beantown was beat out by New York City and Los Angeles.

The National Retail Federation’s annual survey projects that Americans will spend a total of $8.8 billion on Halloween expenses, including decorations, treats and costumes.

