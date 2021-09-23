BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study has named Massachusetts the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across key metrics including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, and share of the eligible population getting vaccinated to come up with their findings.

According to the study released Thursday, the Bay State has the second-highest vaccination rate, the lowest positive testing rate, and the second-lowest hospitalization rate.

The remainder of the New England states ranked among the top 15 safest, with Vermont coming in at second, Connecticut at third, Rhode Island at fifth, Maine at ninth, and New Hampshire at 11th.

