(WHDH) — Those who drink coffee on a regular basis have a lower risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.

A study conducted by researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago found that the “habitual consumption of one or more cups of coffee per day was associated with about a 10% decrease in risk of COVID-19” in comparison to consuming less than one cup.

Researchers noted that coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly people.

“Coffee consumption favorably correlates with inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP, interleukin-6, and tumor necrosis factor α, which are also associated with COVID-19 severity and mortality,” researchers wrote.

The study found that foods with rich dietary sources of vitamins, folate, fiber, and several phytochemicals have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties and are thus immune-protective.

Processed meat consumption was said to be associated with higher risk of COVID-19 but red meat consumption presented no risk, researchers added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)