BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents.

The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.

While the rude behaviors vary regionally, the most common rude behaviors in Boston include not slowing down around pedestrians and not acknowledging strangers, a behavior Bostonians are more likely to do than the rest of the country. Boston residents also said locals were ruder than non-locals, and has the second-rudest locals in the country, only surpassed by Philadelphians.

The other top five rudest cities in the U.S. include:

Phiadelphia, PA: 6.43 Memphis, TN: 6.05 New York City, NY: 6.00 Las Vegas, NV: 5.98

Other common rude behaviors in the U.S. include being absorbed by one’s phone in public, not letting people merge in traffic, being noisy in public, watching videos in public, talking on speaker in public, having closed-off body language, not respecting personal space and being rude to service staff.

The top five most polite cities in the U.S. include:

Austin, TX: 3.91 San Diego, CA: 4.17 Fort Worth, TX: 4.20 Nashville, TN: 4.33 Indianapolis, IN: 4.47

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)