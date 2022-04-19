BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study has pinpointed the topic that Massachusetts residents dream about more than anything else.

No one really knows the root cause of a dream or if those dreams have an actual serious significance, but some people wake up, remember what they dreamt, and Google what their dreams mean.

Researchers at myvision.org say they analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms relating to dreaming or dreams over the past 24 months to determine the most common dream in every state.

In Massachusetts, the most common dream is about teeth or losing teeth, while people in Boston are dreaming about eyelashes falling out, according to researchers.

The top five dreams in the county are losing teeth, snakes, horses, a love interest, and being pregnant.

