Study says hand sanitizer better than washing

(WHDH) — A new study claims that hand sanitizer has the upper ‘hand’ over regular hand-washing.

Researchers in Spain studied more than 900 children over an 8-month period and found those who used hand sanitizer had fewer sick days than those who washed their hands with soap and water.

Researchers also found that kids who used sanitizer didn’t have as many respiratory infections or antibiotic prescriptions.

