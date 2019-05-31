Study says more high-noise expected near Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new study commissioned by the Burlington International Airport says the number of area residents exposed to high levels of aircraft noise is expected to increase significantly by 2023.

The study takes into account the expected arrival later this year of new F-35 fighter jets that will be assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard.

A new sound map shows that sections of Winooski, Williston, Burlington, South Burlington, Essex and Colchester will be subjected to higher aircraft noise levels.

The airport’s Nic Longo says the airport will likely seek between $2.5 million and $7 million each year to help reduce the impact of the noise in about 50 to 100 homes per year.

The mitigation could include upgrading windows, doors and insulation in affected homes, as well as home buyouts.

