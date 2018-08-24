(WHDH) — The occasional glass of wine may not be as good for you as scientists originally thought.

A new study found there’s no amount of liquor, wine or beer that is safe for your overall health.

According to the study published in The Lancet, alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for nearly one in 10 deaths.

A senior author of the study says the most surprising finding was that even small amounts of alcohol use contribute to health loss globally.

The study suggests alcohol control policies refocus on efforts to lower overall population-level consumption.

