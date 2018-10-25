(WHDH) — New research suggests tall people are at a greater risk of cancer.

Researchers at the University of California – Riverside say taller people have more cells that could mutate and lead to the disease.

The study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society found a correlation between tall people and 18 cancer types.

Colon and kidney cancer, as well as lymphoma, had the strongest correlations.

Previous research also showed a connection between height and an increased risk of developing blood clots, having heart problems and diabetes.

