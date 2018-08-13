(WHDH) — A new study shows staring at your cellphone screen could lead to blindness.

The blue light on cellphones makes a molecule in the eyes toxic, according to an article published in Scientific Reports.

This toxicity can reportedly cause the retina to deteriorate.

The study suggests using special sunglasses that filter blue light when using your phone. However, some experts aren’t sure how much good they actually do.

