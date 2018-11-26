(WHDH) — A new study found young football players may see damage to their brains after just one season on the field.

A study presented Monday looked at 60 football players between the ages of nine and 18 that had no history of head trauma or developmental issues prior to playing football.

After one season, researchers say high-impact players had damage to an essential part of brain development.

Researchers note the results mirror other recent findings but they say more research is needed because they did not look at long-term effects.

Experts warn caution should be used in all sports, not just football.

