(WHDH) — A new study suggests that sexting among teenagers and children has increased over the past decade.

The study, published in the journal “JAMA Pediatrics,” said one in four young people claimed that they have received sexts and one in seven reported sending them.

Researchers got the data from 39 separate research projects conducted between 1990 and 2016.

All the participants were between the ages of 11 and 19.

