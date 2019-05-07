(WHDH) — Sunscreen is supposed to protect people from dangerous overexposure to the sun’s rays but some types might be doing more harm than good.

A new study conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration found several common sunscreen ingredients can enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels after just one day of use.

The levels were high enough to warrant a government safety investigation.

The study showed that four of the chemicals remain in the body for at least 24 hours after sunscreen use stopped.

The FDA says need more research is needed before the chemicals can be considered safe and effective.

Barrier sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide don’t include the chemicals in question.

