(WHDH) — Teens who use e-cigarettes and hookahs are more likely to use marijuana later, according to a study published in the journal, Pediatrics.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California surveyed more than 2,600 14-year-old students at Los Angeles public high schools and asked if they had ever tried hookahs or e-cigarettes.

They did a follow-up survey in the fall of 2015 when the students were 16 years old and asked about marijuana use.

The researchers found that the students who had tried e-cigarettes when they were freshmen were three times more likely to have tried marijuana than those who had not tried e-cigarettes.

