Study: Traffic in Massachusetts is an absolute nightmare

(WHDH) — Bay Staters are well aware of this, but driving in Massachusetts is an absolute nightmare, a new study confirmed.

Massachusetts ranks as the 7th worst state to drive in on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst States to Drive in” list.

To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 23 key indicators, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Massachusetts ranked 40th in “cost of ownership and maintenance,” 50th in “traffic infrastructure,” 4th in “safety,” and 9th in “access to vehicles and maintenance.”

Connecticut was the only New England state to rank below Massachusetts, checking in as the 5th worst state.

The study also found that congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)