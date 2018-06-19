BOSTON (WHDH) - Connecting North and South stations in Boston could help smooth travel along the northeast coast but this would come with a massive price tag.

A feasibility reassessment by Massachusetts transportation officials showed that the North South Rail Link, an underground tunnel connecting the stations, would cost at least $12 billion and as much as $21 billion.

The one-mile stretch between North and South stations is the only gap on the northeast from connecting Washington D.C. and Maine.

In 2016, the Baker-Polito Administration committed to conducting the reassessment of the North South Rail Link, which was first analyzed in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

Officials plan on presenting their findings at a public meeting Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)