(WHDH) — Too many diet drinks could lead to several health problems, according to a new study.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association found that drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to a greater risk of heart attacks, clot-based strokes and early death in women over 50.

The risks are reportedly higher for women with no history of heart disease, as well as women who are obese or African American.

Previous research has shown links between diet beverages and stroke, dementia, diabetes and obesity.

Americans may be paying attention to these studies.

The Beverage Marketing Corporation says bottled water surpassed carbonated soft drinks to become the top beverage by volume in 2016.

