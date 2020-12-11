Study: Up to 300,000 coronavirus cases worldwide linked to Biogen conference in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases are now being tied to the Biogen conference held in Boston back in February.

A study published in the journal “Science” on Thursday found that up to 300,000 cases spread across the world stemmed from the two-day conference at the Marriott Long Wharf.

A public health investigation with contact tracing originally identified about 100 cases associated with the event, according to the study.

Researchers estimated that the event is responsible for nearly 1.6 percent of all infections in the United States.

